Grace M. (Funk) Petiya, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace M. (Funk) Petiya passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the age of 92 at Mercy Health St Joseph Warren. She has gone to join her sweetheart husband Robert J Petiya whom she married on May 1, 1948

Grace was born August 4, 1929 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of the late Ezra W. and Della G. Menear Funk.

She retired from Warren City Schools, Warren Western Reserve High School Cafeteria as a cook.

She was a member of St. Pius X Church and St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She enjoyed playing cards and being with her friends at the Scope Center in Howland. She loved reading, puzzles and sitting outside in the sun with her friend Buster.

Grace is survived by her children, David Petiya (Nancy) of Lakewood, Colorado, Rebecca Shimko (Phil) of Vienna, Ohio, Richard Petiya of Warren, Ohio, Shery Lilley (John Leveille) of Cape Coral, Florida; eight grandchildren, Lisa Snowden (Charles), Don Michael Drokin, Christine Lapmardo, Scott Petiya, Emily Purslow (Andrew), Joy Petiya, Rachael Cain (Nathan), Alysha Shimko; seven Great Grand Children, Cassidy (Jody), Ryan, Kane, Katie, Mathew, Ryleigh, Avary; one great great grandchild Jody.

Grace was blessed with and touched the lives of many relatives, neighbors and friends throughout her life.

Grace is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, three brothers and two sisters and her infant daughter Helen Maire.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Grace on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 232 Seneca Ave NE Warren, OH 44481.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St Mary’s at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

