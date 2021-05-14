Grace “Gracie” (Lucarelli) Wilson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace (Gracie) Lucarelli Wilson was born October 9, 1948 and went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

A 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Grace was one of the last Panther mascots to make fans laugh and smile under the Friday night lights. She proceeded to go to Kent State Trumbull Branch for two years and then to Kent Main Campus graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Deaf Education (1971).

She began her career teaching deaf children at Frances Willard School in Warren that same year and then moved on to the deaf education program at Champion in 1973. In 1986, she earned a master’s degree and continued to teach the deaf at Champion Schools for the next 25 years. She also served as a guidance counselor at Champion Schools for ten years, retiring in 2010. In her 39 years at Champion Schools, Grace touched and influenced the lives of so many children, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. In her field, she was recognized as a recipient of NEOSERC’S Golden Apple Award and the A+ Teacher Award. She also received a $2,000 grant for Character Grace—a program she later implemented at Champion Middle School. A trained facilitator for alcohol and substance abuse, Grace was also a cooperative teacher for students in the deaf education program at Kent State University and a presenter at the Trumbull County Literary and CAID Conference. Grace also was active in Delta Kappa Gamma, a teacher’s sorority and served as the chairperson of the Revenue Committee.

Grace and her husband (Eric) carried their commitment to child advocacy from the school to their home, fostering for Trumbull County Children Services for ten years and hosting an 8-year-old girl from Belarus who was one of the children of the Chernobyl program.

Grace was a follower of Christ Our Savior. She attended Hoyt Street Italian Assembly of God Church from 1948 to 1977 and Pleasant Valley Church from 1977 to 1995 (teaching Bible School for 21 years). A current member of Believers (1995 to the present day), she served as an interpreter for the deaf, as well as volunteered as a greeter, helped with various other church outreach programs and participated in the church’s Connect groups.

Grace was an outstanding cook and baker; she baked thousands of cookies for friends and family weddings—this was her way of showing love and blessing those special to her. Everyone knows, Italian bread and cookies were her specialty. In July 2019, Grace traveled to Cupello, Italy, her parent’s hometown and while in Italy, she and her husband (and brother and sister in-law, Jimmy and Loretta Garrison) attended the Tuscany School of Cooking. Grace not only enjoyed cooking and baking, she found spiritual guidance reading Joyce Meyer books. She also loved spending time in her garden, canning and swimming.

Grace’s pride and joy were her five grandchildren Rocco, Beckham, Harlow, Nash and Remi—all gifts from God and bringing her great joy and delight every day.

Grace was the co-owner (with her husband) of The Grandview Manner Vacation Rental in Geneva, Ohio, where she loved making memories with family and friends.

Grace is the daughter of the late Antonio Giuseppe Lucarelli and the late Theresa Lucarelli (Ricciardi).

She was blessed with two sons, Shawnn (Kimberly) and Bryant (Jennifer), whom she loved with all of her heart. She also leaves behind her beloved sister, Antoinette Lucarelli.

