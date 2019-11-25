Grace D. Zelack, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace D. Zelack, 97, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born September 26, 1922 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late Leonard and Mary (Fabrizio) Pernice.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired in 1976 as a supervisor from Ohio Job & Family Services.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

Upon retiring she enjoyed traveling, including many cruises, cooking and gardening. She was proud of her wild flower and perennial gardens but was most proud of her rose garden. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband at their cabin in Canada until they sold it and became “Snow Birds” in Sun City, Arizona.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mitchell Zelack, who passed away on April 12, 2008 and three brothers, Chester, Ralph and Joseph (Jay) Pernice.

There are no calling hours or service at this time.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202

A special thanks to the staff at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Grace’s family.

To send flowers to Grace’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.