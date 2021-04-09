Gordon C. “Gordy” Sanders, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon C. “Gordy” Sanders, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born May 5, 1935, in Bellevue, Ohio, the son of the Edward and Mary Sanders.

He was a graduate of Bellevue High School in Ohio and attended The Ohio State University and Case Institute Technology.

He came to Warren in August of 1966 and retired from Thomas Steel Strip as head engineer.

Gordon was a member of the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Vienna.

He enjoyed fishing, playing cards pinochle and solitaire, playing the piano and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

He will be missed by his wife, Eugenia Sanders, whom he married November 28, 1959; five children, Victoria Sanders of Warren, Gordon (Tamara) Sanders, Jr. of Howland, Katherine (William) Livengood of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Maria (Jeffrey) McDaniel of Circleville, Ohio and Elizabeth (Peter) McNaughton of University Hts., Ohio; sisters, Janet (Dennison) Stephens of Auburn, Ohio and Phyllis (James) Walters of Bellevue, Ohio; 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles, Edward, Jr. and Joseph Sanders.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Gordon on Monday evening, April 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive Vienna, OH 44473, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. John Fongemie presiding.

Burial at All Souls Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive Vienna, OH 44473, in Gordon’s name.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gordon C. Sanders, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.