Gloria D. Sipes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria D. Sipes, 85, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Armstrong Memory Care in Warren.

She was born January 8, 1935, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Paul and Amelia DaBelko.

She was a 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. Gloria retired in 1990 from Ohio Lamp Division of Gein the quality control department as an inspector after 37 years.

She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

She enjoyed traveling, reading and music.

Gloria is survived by her nieces and nephews, John (Jean) DaBelko, Richard DaBelko, Patricia (Mike) Kovacich, David (Elaine) DaBelko, Evelyn (Robert) Cruze, Sandra (Richard) Fetsko, Dwayne (Janet) Ulery, Wayne (Patty) Ulery, Larry (Patty) Ellis, Randy (Debbie) Ellis, Robert (Diane) Taylor, Donald Taylor and Terry Taylor and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bennie Sipes whom she married January 5, 1957 and passed away November 24, 1959; three brothers, John, Steve and Paul DaBelko and three sisters, Cecilia Ulery, Amelia Ellis and Wilma Taylor.

Those attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A private family calling hours and service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 with Fr. Simeon B. Sibernik officiating.

Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gloria’s name to Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Church 180 Belvedere Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483.

