Give Khavari, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Atty. Give Khavari, 91, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born October 15, 1927, in Rasht Iran, the son of the late Aziz-Ullah and Tooba Khavari.

He came to Warren in 1977 from Iran. Give retired as an attorney after 25 years.

He was an expert in the Baha’i Religion and had written numerous articles dealing with all religions.

He is survived by his wife, Leah Khavari of 58 years; a daughter, Parisa Khavari M.D. of Warren; a son, Atty. Alex Khavari of Warren; three grandchildren, Jason, Joshua and Dylan and a brother, Mohammad Khavari M.D. of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Sgt. James Khavari.

Family and friends may call Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. following the calling hours at the Howland Township Cemetery.

Burial will be in Howland Township Cemetery.

