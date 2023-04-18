WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Together again. . .Giulio Mario Fiore died Thursday April 13, 2023, peacefully at home.

Giulio was born in Warren, Ohio on June 25, 1930, to Vincenzo Fiore and Cesidia Cianciusi.

He graduated from John Carroll University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and was active in the ROTC program. He was commissioned a second lieutenant and stationed in West Germany. He was discharged from the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant.

Giulio married the love of his life, Nancy Ann Fetrow on February 6, 1954.

Giulio was the owner-manager of the El Rio, later known as Fiore’s Ristorante, a popular dining establishment on the strip in Warren for half a century.

Giulio will be remembered lovingly by his three daughters, Julie Ballesteros, Carolyn (Daniel) Kinnavy and Teresa (Daniel) Csontos, his granddaughter Krista Graham, and his great- grandchildren, Austin Jewell, Isabella and Gianna Graham.

Giulio was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy Ann, his wife of 66 years, his brother Mario and sons-in-law, Rodolfo Ballesteros and Michael Raub.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Giulio on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 381 Robbins Ave. Niles, Ohio 44446, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Michael Marcelli officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles, or the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to offer condolences.

