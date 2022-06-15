WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gina Camelli-Vacha,52 of Warren passed away Tuesday afternoon June 14, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic after her hard fought six month battle with Cholangiocarcinoma also known as liver bile duct cancer.

Gina was born on June 1, 1970 in Warren Ohio, the daughter of Gino and Vivi (Kalogeras) Camelli.



She was a 1988 graduate of Howland High School. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Youngstown State University.

She was a teacher and administrator in the Howland Local School District for over 25 years. She was also a current adjunct professor for Eastern Gateway Community College.



Gina loved her Greek heritage and she was an excellent cook. Feeding and entertaining guests brought her so much joy. She loved to travel, exercise and spend a weekend away in the mountains. Gina loved her Howland community and always wanted to help others. She founded the Paw Pantry at the Howland High School which helps supply students and families with essentials such as clothes, food and hygiene products, all free of charge. Gina was always glamorous from head to toe. She loved getting her nails done and having her daughter do her hair. Even though Gina’s fight was short, she fought hard and will truly be missed by everyone she touched.



Gina is survived by her husband Michael Vacha whom she married on May 9, 2021, her daughter, Alexis Terlecky(Josh McCleery), stepsons, Michael Jr., Alexander and Samuel Vacha, brothers Mark(Tammy) Camelli, Dr. Andre (Dr. Kristina) Camelli, nieces and nephews Dominic, Alec, Natalie, Elena and Luka Camelli, and cousins and many close friends.



Gina was preceded in death by her mother Vivi, and her grandparents Bill and Despina Kalogeras and Jennie and Florendo Camelli.



Family and friends may visit and pay respects on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd, NE Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Churchill Methodist Church, 189 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505 with calling hours at the church one hour prior to the service.

The Burial will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park, 3966 Warren Sharon Rd. Vienna, Ohio 44473.



Donations can be made in Gina’s Honor to the Howland High School Paw Pantry at 200 Shaffer Dr. NE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.