WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald J. “Jerry” DeSalvo, 78, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born May 21, 1943, in Struthers, Ohio, the son of Dominic and Ann (Popovich) DeSalvo. He was a longtime resident of Warren, Ohio when he passed.

Jerry was a graduate of Youngstown North High School where he made All-City basketball and football. He was president of his high school senior class. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Youngstown State University.

He started his career teaching high school at Warren G. Harding High School for three years where he taught chemistry and drivers education. He moved on to Packard Electric/Packard Delphi, where he served in various roles throughout his career. He retired as a manager in the Engineering Department.

He loved gardening and landscaping, fishing and traveling and was a loving father, grandfather and husband.

Jerry leaves behind his daughter, Lisa DeSalvo; son, Jerry DeSalvo and his wife, Vanessa DeSalvo and his two brothers, Don DeSalvo and Joseph DeSalvo. He also leaves behind his beautiful granddaughters, Sophia and Maria DeSalvo, daughters of Vanessa and Jerry, as well as many beloved nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and long-time friends and neighbors.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia DeSalvo; father, Dominic DeSalvo; mother, Ann DeSalvo; brother, Ralph DeSalvo; sister-in-law, Joy DeSalvo and nephew, Timothy Ralph DeSalvo.

A small, private service to be held in Warren on June 4, 2022. Further details will be updated here, prior to the date. Condolence messages may be sent to Gerald’s family at jerrydcondolences@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerald’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Bright Focus.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to Gerald’s family, please visit our floral store.