George W. Foundoulis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George W. Foundoulis DDS, 84, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at his residence.

He was born November 1, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William and Emorfia Foundoulis.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School (1953) and received his undergraduate (1957) and Dentistry (1961) degrees from The Ohio State University.

He served our country in the U.S. Navy until 1964, when he moved to San Francisco and opened his dental practice. He has lived there ever since, enjoying time socializing with friends and walking the many hills around his home.

He is survived by nephews, William Foundoulis, John (Tracey) Foundoulis, Michael (Stephanie) Foundoulis, Angelo Mitchell and Steve Mitchell; a brother-in-law, Pete Mitchell of Warren and a sister-in-law, Carole Foundoulis, of Dunedin, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Andrew and James Foundoulis and sisters, Vera Foundoulis and Eleftheria “Liberty” Mitchell.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, November 8, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, with a funeral service to follow at Noon with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating..

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made, in George’s name, to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

