WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Serbin, 66, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

George was born May 27, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the son of George and Norma (Haines) Serbin.

He was a 1973 graduated of Champion High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Biology from the University of South Florida.

George worked in manufacturing for M&K Erectors, from where he retired.

Besides his work, George enjoyed playing golf, bocce and cornhole.

George will always be remembered by his brothers, Steven Serbin (Julie Britt) and James (Beverly) Serbin; a nephew, many nieces and friends.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to George on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

A procession to Champion Township Cemetery will follow.

