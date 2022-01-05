WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George S Lardis, 91, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 2, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

George was born in Warren to Stephen and Athena Lardis on March 28, 1930.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School, class of 1948 with many happy memories and lifelong friends. He enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country before returning home and finishing his degree in Geology from Kent State University.

He married Dorothy Tripodis, the love of his life, on June 21, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, the first of many joyous celebrations which would bring together their many friends and family.

He turned his passion for cars into lifelong endeavors – from his decades of selling cars and managing dealerships to helping establish the Packard Museum in Warren. He was very involved in his local community, from his early days at his family restaurant The Colonial American, his memberships as Past Commander and former Temple Board President in the Masonic Lodge bodies, Al Koran Shriners, President of the Western Reserve Navy League and member of the Boy Scout Council. George was also proud of his Greek heritage, with lifelong memberships to St. Demetrios Orthodox Church, Pan Icarian Brotherhood and AHEPA.

He will be best remembered by those who knew him as a history buff, car enthusiast, cigar aficionado, avid gardener, fantastic storyteller and a friend of many.

George was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Christopher Lardis.

George is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy, of 68 years; sister, Dorothy (George, deceased) Manolukas; daughters, Athena (Gary) Charnas and Alexandra (Dean) Asimes; son, Stephen (Kim Mascarella) Lardis; grandchildren, Tria Charnas, James (Stacy) Asimes, Andie (Arry) Lazaridis, Thea (Michael) Snelly and Jordan Asimes and great-granddaughter, Charlie Lazaridis. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to Covid, there will be a private service for the Immediate family. Loved ones will be notified of a Memorial service, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Demetrios Orthodox Church, Warren, Ohio or Pan Icarian Foundation, P.O. Box 79037, Pittsburgh, PA 15216.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.