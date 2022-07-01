NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George S. Hall, 82, of Niles, passed away Sunday evening, June 26, 2022 at his home in Niles.

George was born on September 17, 1939 in Hillsboro, Illinois, the son of the late Bryce and Ruth (Huber) Hall.

George was a graduate of the Missouri School of Mines, earning a bachelor’s degree and later, a master’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

While attending college, George served in the United States Army ROTC. Earning the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, George was honorably discharged in 1962.

He was a noted metallurgical engineer, providing expert materials and process engineering direction to a variety of companies involved in aerospace and ordnance weapons systems. George co-authored several technical papers on titanium metallurgy, fracture mechanics and corrosion. He retired from Goodrich Landing Gear Systems in 2005. His contributions remain as part of technical achievements in jet engine, missile, landing gear, and naval torpedo systems.

Besides his work, George enjoyed gardening, fixing things, watching sports (especially the Ohio State Buckeyes) and cooking, specializing in Barbeque. His Catholic faith was especially important to him as he would attend Mass regularly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren. Most of all, George cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

George will always be remembered by his daughter Gretchen Hall-Wunderlich (husband Eric); grandchildren, Eric, II, Isabella, and Theresa Wunderlich all of Salem, Oregon; sister, Virginia (Andrew) Gregowicz of Bellville, Illinois; brother-in-law, Dr. George (Joyce) Sabol of Aztec, New Mexico and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

George was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Susan (Sabol) Hall; brother, James Hall; sister, Kristina Hall and sister-in-law, Annabel O’Brien.

George’s family will honor him with private family services, and he will be laid to rest with his wife, Susan, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 3, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.