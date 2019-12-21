George Richard Holko, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Holko, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

He was born on April 22, 1934 in Bellaire, Ohio, the son of the late George M. Holko and Anna (Baranich) Holko.

George came to Warren in 1944. He was a 1952 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a 1964 graduate from Youngstown University with a BSBA.

George was a laborer with U.S. Steel in McDonald and spent 18 years with The East Ohio Gas Company in Warren. He also worked for Pyrofax Gas out of Houston, Texas before starting his own business, Holko Enercon, a family owned & operated insulation and commercial roofing company, in 1977.

George was active in his community as a zoning inspector with Bazetta Township and an executive board member of the Trumbull County Democratic Party. George retired in 1998 from the family business and joined the Community Emergency Response Team and the Auxiliary Police in Port Orange, Florida where he and his wife lived for several years before returning to Howland.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and proudly served our Country as a radar operator and with Special Services during the Korean War, including two years in French Morocco, North Africa. George was honorably discharged in 1957 from Chanute AFB in Champaign County, Illinois where he met his wife. George spent an additional four years in the active reserves and his passion for the military and it’s veterans continued as an Honor Guard with the American Legion for the past 15 years.

George was a long-time member of St. Williams Catholic Church in Champion before joining Blessed Sacrament Church in Howland many years ago.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting and riding his Honda Gold Wings for more than 50 years. He and his wife enjoyed their many domestic motorcycle trips and traveling abroad.

George is survived by his four children, George R. (Debra) Holko, Jr. of Cortland, Deborah L. Swindler of Girard, Vincent P. (Joyce) Holko of Cortland and Rosalie J. Cicconi of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Elaina and Natalie Holko, Gregory and Andrew Swindler and Andrea, Stephanie and Miranda Holko; four great-grandsons, Cohen, Gavin and Jude Swindler and Lincoln Holko-Sumerville and his brother, Paul (Madonna) Holko of Ackworth, Georgia.

George is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, the former Joanne M. Crupi, whom he married on May 23, 1956 and passed away on December 6, 2014 and his grandson, Rodney A. Van Meter, Jr.

A private service was held.

The family asks that contributions be made in George’s name to the American Legion, Post 540, 4632 Hoagland-Blackstub Road in Cortland, Ohio 44410.

The family also extends sincere gratitude to the staff of Homemaid Helpers in Warren for their many years of dedicated and compassionate service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road Noth East in Warren, OH 44483.

