WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George John Gentithes, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

He was born in Warren, Ohio to John and Katherine (Diomataris) Gentithes on October 27, 1932.

He was a graduate of Staunton Military Academy in Virginia and attended The Ohio State University.

On November 8, 1953, he married the love of his life, Constance (Savas). They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.

After marriage he joined his family business and throughout the years, he was an entrepreneur and founded and ran many local businesses including Rapid Poulson Industrial Linen Supply Company and the Super Laundry.

He was very involved in the community and served on many boards throughout his life. He was Chairman of the Soap Box Derby on Route 422, Chairman of the first home builders show to be held at Packard Music Hall. He was president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He was Board of Director for First Federal Savings and Loan. He was awarded Warren Junior Chamber of Commerce Young Man of the Year in 1963.

He was a very philanthropic person and always placed importance on helping his community and those in need.

In his free time, he enjoyed football. He played football for the Staunton Military Academy team and went on to be a lifelong OSU fan.

His greatest pride and joy was his family. He will always be remembered by his family for his generosity and love. Everything he did in his life was to help his family. Throughout his life he took his family on many vacations and eventually bought a condo in Florida where four generations of his family were able to make countless memories together with him. He enjoyed weekly family dinners and holiday traditions spent with his loved ones throughout the generations. He was able to enjoy one last family gathering for his 90th Birthday last month.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; his son, John Gentithes of Florida; his daughter, Kathryn (Craig) Cumberworth of Warren, Ohio; his daughter, Pamela (Robert) Baker of Warren, Ohio and his five grandchildren, Bryan (Lindsey) Boye of Canfield, Eric (Megan) Cumberworth of Scottsdale, Arizona, Nicole (Michael) Parish of Warren, Ohio, Jennifer Cumberworth (Kelly Johnson) of Eugene, Oregon and Michael Baker of Phoenix, Arizona. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Eleanor Boye, Lyra Cumberworth, Lola, Penelope and Phoebe Parish and Felix Cumberworth-Johnson. He is also survived by his sisters, Jeannie Gentithes of Arizona and Mary (Anthony) Tringadjis of Jacksonville, Florida and their children.

A service was held privately for his family. He will be interned at Oakwood Cemetery.

Contributions in his memory can be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.