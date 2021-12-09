HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Tomko II, 75, passed away peacefully from non-COVID 19 related issues, with his family by his side, on Tuesday December 7, 2021, at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown.

George was born August 26, 1946, in Warren, Ohio the son of George J., Sr. and Mary (Dubecky)Tomko.

George was a 1964 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was an Army veteran who served in Europe during the Vietnam conflict.

He found passion and great joy for his life’s work with fashion and textiles, including co-owning Masters Tuxedo on Rt 422 in Warren, representing men’s custom tailoring at Dillard’s in the Southern Park Mall and his management sales role at Demetrios Bridal in New York City. George retired from the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

George was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren where he volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul.

George found the simplest pleasures in life to be spending quality time with his family and good friends, especially his children and grandchildren. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan who frequently found enjoyment watching and attending events.

George is survived by his wife, Linda Marcello Tomko, whom he married February 25, 1978; a son, George Tomko of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, Marcella (Craig) Anderson of Montgomery, Illinois; three grandchildren, Roscella Tomko, Grace and Emerson Anderson; a brother Thomas Tomko of San Antonio, Texas and a sister Eleanor Maggiano of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Rita Kurdilla and Marlene Mrofchak.

Family and friends may pay their respects to George Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. Cyril and Methodius Church Site, with Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George’s name to Blessed Sacrament St. Vincent de Paul, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

