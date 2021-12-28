WARREN, Ohio MyValleyTRibutes) – George I. Hadzigeorge, 63, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at St. Joseph Health Center.

George was born May 16, 1958, in Rhodes, Greece, the son of John and Sevasti Hadzigeorge.

George came to Warren in 1974 from Rhodes. He retired in May of 2020 from Olive Garden as a Chef after 10 years. He previously worked as a chef at Yanni Café, and Abruzzi 422.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

He enjoyed walking at the mall and Howland Park, gardening, cooking, picking up his grandchildren and socializing with them.

George will be missed by his wife, Tina Hadzigeorge whom he married October 13, 1985; two children, Seva Hadzigeorge of Warren and John Hadzigeorge of Warren; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Kylie and Georgie; a brother, Michael (Kaye) Hadzigeorge of Warren; a sister, Katerina (Kannari) Akkouris of Rhodes, Greece and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to George, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A service will be Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in George’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High Street NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to the family.

