George Franko, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Franko, 94, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Lake Vista Assisted Living, in Cortland.

He was born March 10, 1925, in Lamberton, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Michael and Katarina Franko.

He moved to the Warren area in 1945.

George retired in 1984 from Thomas Steel Strip after three years. He previously worked at US Steel in McDonald for 38 years as a pipe fitter.

George was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church and the AMLA Slovenian Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, was an avid gardener and sports fan especially Ohio State &and Norte Dame football and the Cleveland Indians.

George served our Country in the U.S. Navy, during WWII.

He is survived by his three children, Thomas (Patricia) Franko of Broadview Heights, Ohio, David Franko of Waterford, Michigan and Joann (Bruce) Franko-Ballerstedt of Atlanta, Georgia and five grandchildren, Patrick, Stephen (Kelly), Katherine, Alexander and Andrew Franko.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Agnes Franko, whom he married July 23, 1949 and passed away December 14, 2015; four sisters and six brothers.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, OH 44410.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., at the Church with Rev. Carl Kish officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta with full Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in George’s name to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, OH 44410.

