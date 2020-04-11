George F. McCluer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George F. McCluer, 78 passed away peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home in Warren, Ohio.

He was born April 7, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Frank D. and Julia Curtis McCluer.

He graduated in 1961 from St. Mary’s High School and proudly served in the Ohio National Guard.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

George worked as a millwright for 33 years at General Motors, retiring in 2003.

George married Cecelia Soletro in 1992 and they enjoyed 30 years together.

His hobbies included antique cars, Cleveland Browns football and Sunday pinochle with his brother-in-laws.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Micah McCluer (Kathleen) of Newport News, Virginia; daughter, Meghan Hiland of Greene, Ohio; his brother, Frank McCluer (Elaine Kuntz) of Vail, Colorado and grandsons, Frankie and Evan Hiland.

Preceding George in death were his sister, Anne E. McCluer-Ritly (Endre); brother, Charles Curtis McCluer and sister-in-law, Nancy McCluer.

The family would like to thank Tammy Soletro and Renee Cavaliere for their compassion and help in caring for George at the end of his life.

A private family service will be held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 with Fr. Francis Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

