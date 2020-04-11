George Culetsu, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Culetsu, 67, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Joe’s Mercy Health in Warren, Ohio of COVID-19.

He was born on April 3, in Calarasi, Romania, the son of Constantine and Maria Stamos Culetsu.

He came to the United States in 1978 and lived in New Jersey until 1988 when he moved to Warren, Ohio.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church (where he worked the Greek festival), member of AHEPA and the Pan Rhodian Society.

George enjoyed his family and friends, his garden, working around the house and his job and coworkers at Trumbull County Maintenance! Prior to that he was a self-employed union printer for years.

George had a great sense of humor and made friends everywhere he went. He loved people! His entire family and his sons, Dino and Manoli, meant the world to him as did his wife, Irene. They had 31 wonderful years together. Not only did George love spending time with friends, he loved his family. George did everything for his sons and never missed their games or sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Irene whom he married August 20, 1988; sons, Dino and Manoli; sister, Aurelia; niece, Angi (Shams) Siddiqi of Austin, Texas; mother-in-law, Panaiota Magiassos of Howland; sister and brother-in-law, Maria (George) Pahoulis; brother and sister-in-law, Sam (Maria) Magiassos; nieces and nephews, Vasili, Manoli and Tara Pahoulis, Panayiota (Gia) and Pete Sankey, Manoli M., Eleni, Jabraan, Ilaan, Raya and Dino’s girlfriend, Maryfay Dimitriadis; Godson, Michael Safos; his best friend, Bob Safos and cousins, Tom, Katharine and Joanie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Emanuel Magiassos and his son, Peter (Panayioti) Culetsu.

A special thank you goes out to His Eminence Metropolitan Savas Zembillas, Father Costa Valantasis and all our family members Peggy Gallek and the entire community for their blessings and continued prayers for George.

A private family service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Father Costa Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of George’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Demetrios Church.

