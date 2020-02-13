George Bernard, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Bernard, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his son’s residence, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was born November 25, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late George and Anna (Vargo) Bernard.

George was a 1951 graduate from Ursuline High School.

After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

Upon returning from Korea, he attended Youngstown University, graduating with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration.

He worked for S.C. Johnson Wax, retiring after 30 years as a regional sales manager. He was also a member of SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

In March 3, 1962, he married Joan Marie Spirko who preceded him in death in seven months prior.

He enjoyed restoring classic muscle cars and vacationing in Las Vegas.

He is survived by his three sons, George (Vhari) Bernard III of Farmington, Joseph Bernard of Bazetta and Christopher Bernard of Cleveland and six grandchildren, Joseph, Christian, Jesse, Mikaela, Christopher and Shawn.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and by one brother, Andrew Bernard.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. A service will follow at the funeral home with the Rev. Simeon B. Sibenik officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

