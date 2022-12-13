WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Apris Costea passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 89.

He was born February 26, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, son of Charles Costea and Pearl Costea Barbat, who preceded him in death.

George was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School class of 1951.

He retired from Sprint Telephone company in 1995, with 33 years of dedicated service.

He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army in Artillery Units.

George enjoyed playing horseshoes and listening to classical music. He loved being with family on vacations.

He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Florica; his sons, Charles (Diana) and Larry (Lorella); granddaughters Katie and Isabella; his sister, Virginia; nephew, Dave and niece, Catherine.

George will be remembered for his perseverance throughout years of illness and his dedication to his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to George Friday, December 16, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George’s name to Holy Resurrection Romanian Orthodox Church, 1836 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Friends and family may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

