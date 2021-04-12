Geoff K. Lonsdale, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geoff K. Lonsdale, 74, of Warren passed away Friday morning, April 9, 2021 at University Hospital in Cleveland after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Geoff was born on January 14, 1947 in Liverpool, England, the son of James and Muriel (Edwards) Lonsdale.

Growing up in Liverpool, Geoff graduated from secondary school and enjoyed playing guitar and singing in pubs around England. He also worked above the famous Cavern Club, which launched the Beatles’ career, for a short time. Geoff was employed as the Vice President of Sales for Superior Cup which brought him to Warren, Ohio in the 1980s. As a member of the Warren Area Jaycees, Geoff met the love of his life, Carole Cadle. The two were married and celebrated 31 years of marriage.

Geoff was an all-around sports fan. He coached his kids in soccer for many years, played league soccer at Farmer Jim’s and would never miss an opportunity to cheer on the Liverpool Football Club. While soccer may have been his favorite sport, he was a loyal Ohio sports fan. Every year, he excitedly watched the Cleveland Indians, Browns, Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most of all Geoff loved his family. Whether it was traveling to St. Martin Island, going out to dinner or just staying home, Geoff valued that time that he spent with those he loved. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Geoff is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carole Lonsdale; children, Elliott (Clarissa Quinteros) Lonsdale of Chile, Rachel (Gail) Flowers of Howland and Bryan (Kayla Trevino) Lonsdale of Columbus and grandchildren, Blake and Miranda Flowers.

Geoff was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Geoff on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE. A funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home led by Minister Jeff Brown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 USA.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Geoff K. Lonsdale, please visit our floral store.