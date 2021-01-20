Genevie M. “Genny” Maggiano, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevie M. “Genny” Maggiano, 89, of Warren passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Genny was born in East Liverpool on November 11, 1931, the daughter of Raymond and Annie (Howard) Byrne

Genny was a graduate of Braceville High School.

On January 13, 1951 Genny married the love of her life, Joseph Maggiano. Together, they shared 32 years of marriage until Joseph’s untimely death in 1983.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Genny had a 30-year career as a desk clerk for Packard Electric.

Genny attended Braceville Christian Church.

She enjoyed reading and shopping but most importantly loved spending time with her family. Her laughter and her smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Genny leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children, Joseph T. (Barbara) Maggiano of Newton Falls, MaryJo (Tom) Bugzavich of Oklahoma and Annette Maggiano of Warren; grandchildren, Frank Maggiano, Kristen Maggiano-Gaves (Brandon), Mollie (Keith) Hershberger, Rachel (Bobby) Smith and Natalie Waldorf; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Mekhi, Owen, Alayna and Emily and her brother, Paul Byrne of Warren.

Beside her parents and her husband, Genny was preceded in death by her sons, Anthony P. and Frank Maggiano; grandson, Matthew J. Bugzavich; four sisters, Maggie Williams, Ethel Barker and Jessie and Virginia Rider and one brother, John Byrne.

Private inurnment to be held at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren.

