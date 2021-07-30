Gary Timko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Timko, 63, formerly of Warren passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Gary was born on April 10, 1958 in Warren, a son of Ronald and Betty (Delung) Timko.

Gary was a 1976 graduate of Liberty High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force, where was honorably discharged.

Upon returning home, Gary worked in injection molding and retired from Venture Plastics.

He enjoyed golfing and especially loved being around his friends and family. Gary will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Gary is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jennifer (Antonelli) Timko; children Joshua (Heather) Timko, Ronni Timko (Aaron Shawberry) and Alexandria (Jesse) Bailey; grandchildren, Emily and Kolbie Timko and Tristen and Olivia Bailey; mother-in-law, Jospehine Reinard; Brothers-in-law Dan Helbig and Joseph and George (Sandy) Allen; nephew, Jacob Schuler; niece, April Campbell; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends; the mother of his children, Kelly (Kothera) Timko and his shadow dog, JAX

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Leo Schuler; father-in-law, Edward Antonelli; sister-in-law Michele (Antonelli) Helbig and niece, Heather.

There will be no services held at this time however, contributions may be made to the Amvets (1833 Elmwood Ave. Buffalo, NY 14221) or The Humane Society (1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450 Washington, DC 20037) in Gary’s honor.

