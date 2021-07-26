Gary L. Godiciu, Sr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Godiciu, Sr., 66, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

Gary was born December 4, 1954, in Warren, Ohio the son of Robert W. “Bill”, Sr. and Gloria Godiciu.

He was a 1974 graduate of Warren John F. Kennedy High School and the ETI Technical School with an associate degree in heating and cooling.

Gary retired from Lordstown Seating Magna on the assembly line in productions department after eight years. He previously worked at Plastech in Newton Falls & Cleveland Steel Container in Niles.

He was of the Catholic faith and worked Bingo for St. James Church and was head coach for the Niles Little Red Dragons. Gary was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing softball in various local leagues and spending time with grandchildren and family.

Gary is survived by his wife, Brenda Godiciu whom he married June 20, 1981; two children, Gary L. (Kendra) Godiciu of Austintown and Dawn Marie (Mathew) Gasser of Liberty; two grandchildren, Emma and Isabella; a sister, Debra (Raymond) Nuhfer of Cortland; a sister-in-law, Nancy Gursky of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a niece, Laura Swogger and nephew, Robert Godiciu, Jr.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert J. Godiciu, Sr.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren. A service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Edward J Kleese officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Godiciu family.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Gary’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.