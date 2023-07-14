HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gabriele “Gabe” Fiore, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side.

Gabriele was born June 29, 1932, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Vincent and Cesidia (Cianciusi) Fiore.

He was a 1951 graduate of Harding High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Gabe retired in 1997 as the Co-Owner and Operator with his brother, Giulio, of Fiore’s El Rio Restaurant Youngstown Road in Warren, Ohio.

Gabe served our Country in the U.S. Navy, serving on USS Battle Ships Missouri and the USS Wisconsin.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.

He enjoyed boating and family vacations.

Gabe is survived by his wife, the former Sally Gallite, whom he married June 26, 1954; his four children, Ron (Janet) Fiore of Howland, Kathy (Jerry) Savage Fogle of Westerville, Thomas (Michelle) Fiore of Guntherville, Alabama and Lorijo (Jeff) March of Howland; six grandchildren, Alyse Fiore, Kristina (Keith) Palma, Ryan (Hollie) Savage, Gina (Mario) Matash, Kelsi (Conner) Sherin and Rachel March; five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kamryn, Lincoln, Grayson and Addison and a sister, Letizie (David) Lowman of Warren.

Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Mario and Giulio Fiore.

The Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gabe’s name to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to Gabe’s family.

