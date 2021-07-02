Fred J. Liberatore, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred J. Liberatore, 86, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Fred was born August 21, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Fred and Josephine (Scarpaci) Liberatore.

Fred was a 1952 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked for Packard Electric for 47 years as a die setter.

He served our Country in the U.S. Army for two years.

Fred was a member of the St. Pius Church and sang in the Church choir until it closed then joined St. John Paul II parish.

He was an avid Sports fan of Warren G Harding, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Fred is survived by his wife, Barbara, whom he married on May 5, 1962; two sons, Mark J. Liberatore of Michigan and Michael J. Liberatore of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Jessica, Annalise and Matthew all of Michigan and a sister, Frances (Richard) Stanko of San Ramon, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, MaryAnn Starr.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio, followed by a service at 11:00 a.m., at the Funeral Home with Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

