Franklin, J. Amoline, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin, J. Amoline, 87, of Warren passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Washington Square Healthcare.

Franklin was born in Warren, Ohio on May 27, 1933, the son of Ambros Amoline and Mary Derr

Franklin was a graduate of Warren Harding High School class of 1951 and was a veteran in the U.S. Amy during the Korean War.

Franklin married the love of his life, Avis, on May 7, 1960. Together they spent more than 60 wonderful years together.

Franklin retired from Packard Electric as a tool and die maker in 1995.

He was a member of St. William Parish/

He enjoyed fishing, model airplanes, skiing, archery, travel, wine making and cooking

Franklin leaves behind to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Avis Amoline; his precious sister, Jean (Jerry) Ruggieri; his children, Franklin P. Amoline, Bert (Sandy) Amoline, Carol (Dean) Ingalls, Kevin (Dianna) Amoline and Cheryl (Jeffrey) Small; grandchildren and stepgrandchildren left behind include, Gage Hodges, Carter Hodges, Bert (Nikki) Amoline, Samuel (Krystle) Amoline, Elizabeth (Cameron) Amoline, Tyler (Maria) Matacic, Brandon Matacic, Jordan Ingalls, Trey Ingalls, Christie Ingalls, Ryan Ingalls, Luke (Sara) Amoline, Logan Amoline and Elora Amoline.

Beside his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by his son, Mark Amoline.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. William Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Balash presiding.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Franklin from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. Friday morning, March 26 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

Masks and social distancing will be mandated at the funeral home and in church.

In leu of flowers please make contributions to the Department of Veterans Affairs

