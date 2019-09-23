Frank R. Bodor, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank. R. Bodor, 88, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Warren Trumbull Memorial Hospital of cardiac arrest due to arrythmia.

He was born on August 18, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, to Anthony and Mary Bodor.

Mr. Bodor was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, class of 1950 and was subsequently awarded the honor of being chosen for the Warren High Schools’ Distinguished Hall of Fame.

As the son of a Warren mail carrier, he worked his way through college and law school with no student loans. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in music and choral conducting from Capital University (1953) and a Juris Doctorate degree from the Ohio State University College of Law (1956). He served as Business Manager for the Ohio State Law Journal and was a legal assistant to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission (1954) as well as a legal research assistant and opinion writer for the Ohio Attorney General (1955). Between 1956 and 1959, he served as Ohio Assistant Attorney General, trying cases in 76 of 88 counties in Ohio.

From 1959 to his death, he served as a general law practitioner with active trial experience in nearly every field of law but developed an expertise in eminent domain law, having tried hundreds of appropriation cases. Between 1960-1967, he served as City Attorney and Prosecutor for Newton Falls, Ohio, twice elected for 4-year terms during which he was instrumental in lobbying the legislature to create the existing Municipal Courts for Newton Falls and Girard, as well as the Eastern and Central District Courts of Trumbull County. He tried and won numerous cases in the Ohio Court of Appeals and in the Supreme Court of the State of Ohio. In doing so, he established legal precedent, cited in numerous written opinions of Ohio’s courts, preserving the rights of citizens and limiting of the powers of government.

Mr. Bodor also served as legal counsel for Warren General Hospital, Township of Vienna, the Village of Lordstown, the Lordstown Board of Education, the Gordon D. James Vocational School, the Trumbull County Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Trumbull County Planning Commission, Warren YWCA and Scope. As special counsel for the City of Girard, Mr. Bodor was one of the principal architects of the agreement that redrew city boundaries between Girard and Youngstown to accommodate V&M to meet the requirements of its plant expansion.

He practiced law for 63 years, representing hundreds of clients. He was a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, Trumbull Country Bar Association, Former Chairman of the Ohio State Bar Eminent Domain Committee and Former Chairman of the Trumbull County Court Relations Committee.

In 1963, he married Gina, celebrating 56 years of marriage to date. At the time of his death, he was serving as President and Trustee of the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra.

Together with his wife and others, Mr. Bodor formed a school called Heritage Academy in order to enrich the educational experience of local students in grades one though five. In addition, he served on the SCOPE Board of Trustees as Member Emeritus and Legal Counsel, the Warren Y.W.C.A. Advisory Committee as Member and Legal Counsel, the Warren Rotary Club, where he was Chairman of the Adopt-A -School Committee, a member of the Charitable Projects Committee and Chairman of the Invocation Committee. Between 1962 and 1972, he served as Director of Music at Howland Community Church. Mr. Bodor also volunteered his efforts to clean up and assist others in need after two major tornadoes in the region. Along with other families, Mr. Bodor founded the Take Back the Neighborhood Committee, with the mission of improving and increasing the safety of downtown Warren for its inhabitants. Everyone who knew Frank understood his deep desire give back to the same community that provided him with the opportunity to succeed.

Frank Bodor was a man of extraordinary intellect, kindness and decency. He exemplified the model citizen. He was a pillar to his family, the community and all those who knew him. He was, without reservation, a selfless man and always a gentleman. The respect and love he engendered touched a wide spectrum of our society. Among other things, Frank’s voice will long be remembered as a skilled orator, a talented tenor and an advocate for justice.

He is survived by his wife, Gina; his daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Antony Sheriff, of London, England; his son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Alison Bodor, both of Arlington, Virginia; his four granddaughters, Chiara (17), Alexa (15), Alessandra (9), Francesca (9) and his grandson, Lorenzo (7).

He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Mary Bodor and a sister, Rosemary (Bodor) Randall, of Tucson, Arizona.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 25, between 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, September 26 from 4:30 – 5:20 p.m. all at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel.

Donations may be made to the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra, P. O. Box 8507, Warren, OH 44484 (www.warrenphilharmonic.org.)