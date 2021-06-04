Frank Patsy Iannizzaro, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Patsy Iannizzaro passed away Wednesday, June 2 surrounded by his wife and children at St Joseph Warren Hospital.

Frank was a lifelong resident of Warren, graduating from Warren G. Harding in 1948. After graduation, Frank continued his education at John Carroll University and the University of Notre Dame.

He served in the U.S. Army and dedicated 34 years of his life as a civil engineer at Copperweld Steel in Warren, Ohio.

On February 17,1962, he married Rachel Ann Martin. Together they had five children.

Frank was an avid golfer and also enjoyed bowling in local leagues. He also was a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus.

Frank is survived by his wife of 59 years and five children, Patrick (Michelle) Iannizzaro of Henderson, Nevada, Diane (Robert) Puharich of Warren, Ohio, Laura Hilston of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Camille (James) Cindia of Massillon, Ohio and Frank Robert Iannizzaro of Canfield, Ohio. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Anthony Iannizzaro, Andrew, Brian and Kathryn Puharich, Caleb, Tabitha and Ethan Hilston, Rachel and Jason Cindia and Alex Iannizzaro, as well as his sisters, Mary Pytlik and Clara (Raymond) Ragazzo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Patsy and Dorothy Iannizzaro; sisters, Joanne Dejute, Fannie Miele and Francis Griffith and brother, Robert (Slim) Iannizzaro.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Frank on Sunday, June 6 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and again on Monday morning, June 7, 2021 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, June 7 at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.