Frank Patrick Castellano, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Patrick Castellano, 67, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Frank was born April 12, 1952, the son of Jerry and Esther Castellano.

He was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School class of 1970 and had attended Youngstown State University.

Frank was a professional musician. He enjoyed mentoring numerous aspiring musicians, golf, reading and was an avid football and Yankee fan.

Frank was surrounded by his family who gave him his last wishes in the world, to go the way he chose, enveloped in love and music.

It is no secret of his long struggle with cancer, yet in spite of his weakened body, he showed the utmost courage, grace and his signature humor we all knew and loved him for.

He was an amazing musician and if music was his soul, his family was his life. His talent and compassion will be an everlasting legacy in which all who came to love him will remember him by, including his most recent CD, entitled, “Roll On”.

Our family is forever grateful for the wonderful care and tenderness he was shown by so many over the last several months of his battle.

Frank is survived by his mother, Esther R. Castellano; three sisters, Teresa (William) Massucci, Philomena (Gary) Lucariello, and Jeri (David) Germano; nieces and nephews, Angela (Jason) Menz, Marla (Dan) Chain, Jim (Renee Bastounis) Fogarty, Jenna (Zack) Byler, and Jacqueline Germano (Friend- Tyler Cykon); great-nieces and nephews Daniel (DJ), Dylan, Drew Chain, Olivia Menz, Jimi Fogarty, Zoe and Jade Byler.

A private family memorial will be held in his honor.

Friends will gather for a musical celebration of his life, Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Packard Music Hall.

Memorial contributions will be given to students actively pursuing a music education and can be directed to c/o Teresa Massucci – FPC at P.O. Box 227 Warren, Ohio 44482.

Arrangements are by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

