Frank Joseph Karlovic, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Joseph Karlovic, Sr. passed away on Monday. January 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital Warren, Ohio with complications from Covid-19, surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania September 17, 1946 to Annette Vasconi Karlovic and Charles J. Karlovic.

He married Patricia Karlovic 51 years ago. They were blessed with three children, Frank Karlovic Jr. of Warren, Krista (Daniel) Whiting of Cortland and Matthew D. Karlovic, three granddaughters that brought him so much joy: Katherine, Kloe and Klair who affectionally called him Papa!

He is survived by his brothers Charles Karlovic of Vienna and Thomas (Pauli) Karlovic of Mesquite, NV, Brother-in-law James (Kim)Tutino; Sister-in-law Jaconda (Dominic) Sciola; the late Sister-in-law Vincie (Dominic) Greco and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Frank was a retired Industrial Sales Rep for 37 years. He then worked for The Cleveland Indians in the Premium Seating Area of the stadium with his son Matthew for 20 years. He also enjoyed being a substitute teacher in The Trumbull County School System for children with special needs.

He is an alumnus of Youngstown State University and was a member of The Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity.

Frank is proceeded in death by his son Matthew D. Karlovic, father Charles Karlovic, mother Annette Karlovic, father-in-law Rocco Tutino, mother-in-law Catherine Tutino, sister-in-law Vincie Greco and niece Donelle Greco.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, January 11, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will follow Monday at the Funeral Home with Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

The family, funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Unless you are staying for the Service. Please do not linger.

In Lieu of flowers, the family would like to have donations in memory of Frank send to the Matthew D. Karlovic Memorial Scholarship Fund: 2285 Brittainy Oaks Warren, OH 44484.

The Frank Karlovic Family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Comfort Keepers and also to the amazing caregivers at St. Joseph Hospital, especially to the staff in ICU.

