Frank J. Pishotti, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Pishotti, 78, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Frank was born August 28, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Nicholas and Lucille Pishotti.

Frank was a 1960 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He retired from Packard Electric as a production supervisor in Plant 14 after 33 years.

Frank was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

He enjoyed gardening, growing and canning hot peppers, was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and would go to their spring training camp in Florida for years. He enjoyed getting coffee and taking long drives with his siblings and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his two children, David (Monica) Pishotti of Howland and Natalie (James) Grayson of Howland; a son-in-law, Paul Shaffer of Howland; seven grandchildren, Amy (Andrew) Sanders, Corey (Heather Knapp) Shaffer, Gabriella (Kaleb Armstrong) Pishotti, Gianna, Francesco and Graziana Pishotti and Micah Grayson; two great-grandchildren, Andrew “AJ” and Anthony Sanders; two brothers, Nicholas (Frances) Pishotti of Florida and Joseph Pishotti of Howland; a sister, Donna Pishotti of Howland; a brother-in-law, Anthony “Tony” (Judy) DeNunzio of Akron and a sister-in-law, Patricia (Harry) Salcone of Howland.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Angela A. Pishotti, whom he married August 8, 1964 and passed away April 10, 2015, and a daughter, Christine M. Shaffer.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family celebrated a private Mass of Christian burial on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

