Frank J. Massuri, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Massuri, 82, of Niles, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born March 20, 1939 the son of Rogers Massuri and Rosemary “Toots” Papalas.

He served in the United States Navy for four years.

He was employed at the City of Niles, Ohio as a Journeyman Lineman and with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He started a family business in electrical contracting, The Main Lite Electric Company of Warren, Ohio, in February of 1988.

Frank retired in 1999 to pursue enjoyment of life and family; his business continues to be operated by his family. Frank had a love for life that he shared with everyone with a welcoming smile. He was an avid golfer, as well as an excellent cook and baker. He loved watching sports, playing cards with his friends, and traveling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Frank will be deeply missed by his loving wife JeNell Massuri, whom he was married to for 57 years. He is also survived and cherished by daughter Tracy (Anthony) Raschilla of Girard; son Derrick Massuri of Warren; daughter Toni (John) Harnar of Vienna; brother Roger (Kim) Massuri of Girard; sister Lou Ann Massuri of Girard; niece Kathleen Gerou of Orlando, Florida; niece Deborah Krok of Niles; and nephew David (Teddi) Agues of Bristolville; as well as many beloved cousins and great nephews. He also leaves behind his treasured grandchildren Anthony (Morgan) Raschilla of Columbus, Ohio; Michael Raschilla of New York, New York; and Alexander Harnar of Vienna.

Besides his parents Rogers and Rosemary, Frank was preceded in death by his sister Kathleen (Louis) Muche, stepfather George Papalas, and stepmother June Massuri.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Frank on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m. with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. all at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Niles with Very Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw J.CL. as officiant.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Frank.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his two favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105 and/or The Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Ave NW, Warren OH, 44485.

