Frank Busko, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Busko, Jr., 83, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born March18, 1936, in Warren, Ohio the son of Mary (Stefuliga) and Frank Busko. Born in Warren, Frank or Sunny as he was known to family and close friends was a lifetime resident and remained productive and socially engaged in life until the moment, he left this earth in his work boots.

Frank was a familiar face to local businesses and customers throughout his sixty-five plus years of employment in various professions within the auto industry, the final one being King Collision. People will remember him for his gregarious, humorous, and entertaining presence. His passions in life included playing lottery numbers, betting on the horses, the Slovak Club, sausage, watching sports, and beer.

The true loves of his were his wife of 61 years Jane, daughters, Susan, Joy, and Karen (deceased). He also loved and enjoyed the company of his siblings, Mary and Barbara, Steve and (Sharon, deceased) and James and Grace, along with numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews he treasured like his own children. There were also many friends of his daughters whom he loved and filled in as their Father when they needed one! The owners and coworkers of King Collision he considered an extension of his family and are to be thanked for their kindness and compassion giving him a good last day !

A memorial calling hours will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Dr. Rev. Mark Rupert officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Frank’s name to the Animal Welfare League PO Box 66, Vienna Ohio 44473, Cancer Research Institute and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

