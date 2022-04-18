WARREN. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis W. “Frank” Roman, 84, of Warren passed away Friday morning, April 15, 2022 with his daughters and grandchildren by his side at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Frank was born on December 10, 1937 in Warren, a son of Frank J. and Mary (Lucas) Roman.

Frank was a 1956 graduate St. Mary’s High School in Warren and then went on to pursue a career in the United States Army. After 20 years of honorable service, Frank retired on May 31, 1977 as a radio graphic technologist. Over his 20- year military experience, Frank received many decorations and honors, including: three Army Commendation Medals, six Good Conduct Medals, a Unit Citation, a Presidential Citation, a National Defense Medal and Sharpshooters Badge M-1 Rifle. Following retirement, Frank worked at Robinson Memorial Hospital as the chief radio technologist, retiring in 2000 after 22 years.

Besides his work and service to his country, Frank enjoyed fishing and gardening, but above all else, he loved and cherished his 11 grandchildren. His grandchildren were his life. He was known for saving and proudly displaying every craft and present made by his grandchildren over the years. He never missed a school event and he made every birthday and holiday memorable. He was nicknamed “The Candy Man” by his grandchildren. Frank was an amazing grandfather…the BEST Papa. The memories and his spirit will live on. His children and his grandchildren are all a proud reflection of all the goodness he brought to the world and their lives.

Frank will always be remembered by his former wife and best friend Renate, his children, Frank (Dawn), Jeanette (Craig) and Kimberly (Michael); loving grandchildren, Justin, Ryan, Corey, Kayla, Kevin, Brandon, Paige, Peyton, Preston, Pryce and Mikey and his beloved great-grandchildren, Bodie, Colten and Breck.

Frank’s family will honor Frank with a private Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church in Warren, Ohio followed by a full Miliary Honors ceremony. Burial at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.