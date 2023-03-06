WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis A. “Fritz” Polomsky, 93, of Warren, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Shephard of the Valley in Howland.

He was born June 3, 1929, in Garrettsville, Ohio the son of Martin and Mary (Popovich) Polomsky.

Fritz moved to Warren in 1958 and retired from Harbinson and Walker Refractories in Windham in the maintenance department after 40 years.

Fritz was a member of St. Mary’s and St. Joseph Parish in Warren and was Eucharistic Minister at the Church. Fritz was a member of the American Legions in Leavittsburg Post # 699.

He enjoyed camping, feeding birds and squirrels, bowling and golfing.

He will be missed by his children Edward (Shari) Polomsky of Warren, Joan Quinlan of Warren, and Francine Polomsky of Warren, four grandchildren Sarah and Alexandria Polomsky, and Keven and Anna Quinlan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Jacqueline Polomsky whom he married July 5, 1958, and passed away October 16, 2009, and two sisters Agnes Richard and Elizabeth Baker.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Francis on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary & St. Joseph Parish, 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, OH 44481.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak presiding.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

