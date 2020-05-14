Frances M. “Fran” Forkin, Warren, Ohio

Valencia, PA. – Frances M. “Fran” Forkin, 82, formerly of Warren, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

She was born April 20, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Viola Clementi.

Fran retired from Giant Eagle on Parkman Rd. after 20 years in deli department.

She previously worked at Packard Electric, and Warren City Schools in the cafeteria at Western Reserve High School. Fran was a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Warren. She enjoyed going to casinos, shopping, traveling and spending time with her family.

Prior to Fran moving to Valencia, she lived with her sister Maria for 8 years the two of them enjoyed life to the fullest.

She is survived by her children James T. “Buddy” Forkin of Gahanna, OH, Tracy (Paul) Sirney of Valencia, PA, and Brian P. (Chrisy) Forkin of Warren, two grandsons Brian (Molly) Forkin Jr, and Aaron Forkin, two great grandchildren Austin and Kali, a brother Felix (Patty) Clementi of Warren, two sisters Vickie Surin of Jacksonville, FL, and Maria Deleo of Warren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband James V. “Bud” Forkin Jr. whom she married July 5, 1958 and passed away September 24, 1998.

A private family service will be held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Burial will in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Fran’s family.

