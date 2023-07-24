WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances C. Rozzano, 93, of Warren passed away on Friday afternoon, July 21, 2023 at her home in Warren.

Frances was born on March 9, 1930 in Naples, Italy, a daughter of Frank and Rose (Suppa) Rozzano.

She and her family first moved to Niles in 1953 and then came to Warren in 1955. On November 11, 1957, Frances married Mack L. Rozzano and the two shared 51 years of marriage until Mack’s passing in 2009.

Frances and Mack were the owners of Mr. R’s, Mackey’s and Francesca’s (all on Youngstown Road) as well as Mama Rosa’s and Taco Junction (both on Elm Road) and Mackey’s on route 46. For many years she catered parties for all the stars of the Kenley Players at Packard Music Hall. Frances was dedicated to her work and will always be remembered by her faithful customers, friends and family.

Frances is survived by her nieces and nephews, Mark Rozzano, Andrew (Carrie) Razzano, Mary Elizabeth and Frank Razanno, Tom (Pam) Caruso and Christine, Julie and Gina Rozzano.

Besides her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Mack L. Rozzano; brother, Louis Rozzano; her step mother, Nancy and a step sister, Sue Ann Rozzano.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Frances on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Funeral Mass will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frances’ name to Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE Warren, OH 44483.

