WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence M. Mattis, 86, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Florence was born August 2, 1935, in Warren, Ohio a daughter of John B. and Concetta (Tura) Mattis.

In 1967 Dolly’s family moved to Orange County, California. In 1969, she joined them in California, where she lived for 48 years.

From 1982 to 1992, Dolly was the Owner and Operator of her own business, American Mailbox and Passport Photos in Santa Ana, California. In 2016, she moved back to her hometown of Warren, Ohio.

Florence enjoyed crocheting and sewing, solving puzzles and word searches and watching TV shows, The Golden Girls, King of Queens, I Love Lucy and Ellen. Most of all she cherished the time spent with her family.

Florence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Florence is survived by her sister, Jane O’Neill of Warren; a nephew, Thomas John (Linda) O’Neill of Canton; a great-nephew, Christopher; a great -niece, Cassandra and sister-in-law, Joann M. Mattis.

Besides her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her brother, John Mattis.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, June 3, 2022, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. A service will follow at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Rev. Father Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Memorial Gardens in Warren.

To send flowers to Florence’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.