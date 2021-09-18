Fiore C. Dippolito, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fiore Dippolito, 93, Entered eternal peace on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Trumbull Reginal Hospital with his loving family around him.

Fiore was born, July 12, 1928, in Sutersville, Pennsylvania to Simon Dippolito and Angelina Merlino Dippolito.

He graduated from West Newton High School, Pennsylvania in 1946.

Fiore served 4 years in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant/Personnel Specialist in the Korean conflict.

He earned a Bachler of Science Degree in Education in Business Accounting from Indiana State Teachers College Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Fiore worked for the Cleveland Hospital Council before becoming the Comptroller and Fiscal Director at St. Joseph Riverside Hospital, Tod Avenue for 18 years. He worked at Ashtabula County Medical Center and Potters Medical Center, East Liverpool as Comptroller and Fiscal Director. He owned Fiore Dippolito Tax Service, a private practice, he had for 20 years. He was also the Assistant Bookkeeper for St. Mary’s Church for 30 years.

Fiore was an active member of St. Pius X Church serving on the Finance Committee, bingo volunteer, church festivals and various other committees and was a current member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

Fiore was a member of the Kennedy Band Boosters, active in the Italian American Festival in the early years of the festival and a Member of the Knights of Columbus.

Fiore was elected to serve four terms as the City of Warren’s First Ward Councilman between 1997 and 2008 before retiring from Council. Serving on City Council and serving the citizens of Warren was one of the highlights of his career.

Fiore loved working with wood and was a true carpenter at heart. He did paneling, made cabinets, tables, and especially frames for his wife’s paintings. He was a “Fixer Upper”. He enjoyed family gatherings especially trips to Toledo to be with his grandchildren and playing cards with relatives and friends. He loved the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 blessed years, Marie Fricano Dippolito. He also leaves behind three wonderful children, Samuel Dippolito of Warren, Daniel Dippolito of Warren, Cynthia Dippolito Farrar and son-in-law, Mike Farrar of Perrysburg. Three very special adult grandchildren, Dr. Nicholas Farrar (fiance Emma), Antonina Farrar and Michael Farrar. He was very proud of them all.

He was a very devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. His family was his life. His Italian heritage was his pride.

He also leaves behind a sister, Mary Louise Manack; brother-in-law, Jack Manack; brother-in-law, Alfred Fricano and sister-in-law, Mary Fricano; nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brother, Frank Dippolito; his wife, Patricia Dippolito and nephew, Jack Manack, Jr.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Fiore on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE Warren, Ohio. A Rosary service will be held prior to the calling hours.

On tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren where masks are required.

There will be a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to St. Mary’s Church, St. Vincent De Paul, Our Blessed Mother’s Rosary Makers at St. Mary’s Church.

