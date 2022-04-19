WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Filomena “Fannie” Hennrietta Denno, 94, passed away at her home on Monday evening, April 18, 2022.

Fannie was born on March 26, 1928 on Freeman Street on the North End of Warren, a daughter of Carmen and Carmela (DiLoretto) Viola.

She attended the Warren city schools, graduating from St. Mary’s East Junior High School and attending Warren G. Harding High School.

On September 19, 1950, Fannie married the love of her life, Gerald E. “Jerry” Denno, from Monroe, Michigan. They celebrated 40 years of marriage together until Gerald’s passing in 1991.

Fannie worked for Warren Sanitary and for the Warren Baking Company as a waitress.

Besides her work and being a proud homemaker, Fannie was dedicated to her faith and her church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren. She belonged to the Catholic Daughters, where she provided pastoral care to patients at Trumbull Regional Hospital. She was a member of the Alter & Rosary Society, earning Mother of the Year in 2004. Fannie was also the president and member of the St. Mary’s St. Vincent DePaul Society for 25 years.

Fannie enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, doing puzzles and playing “the slots.” Most of all, Fannie enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandkids. Her loving presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Fannie will always be remembered by her children, Larry (Jan) Denno, John (Cindy) Denno, Jerry, Jr. (Jeannie) Denno, twins Carmela Denno and Carmen Denno (Ramee Marinelli), Jean (Joseph) Ross, Joseph Denno (Richard Jewell), and Debbie (David) Zuppan; 16 grandkids; 34 great-grandkids and three great-great-grandkids.

Besides her parents, Fannie was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry and three brothers, Lucio, Mario and Joseph.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Fannie on Friday afternoon, April 22, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Rd. NE.

A Mass a Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Warren, 232 Seneca Ave NE.

Burial will take place at all Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fannie’s name to the St. Mary’s St. Vincent DePaul Society, 232 Seneca Ave NE Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to Filomena “Fannie” Hennrietta Denno’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.