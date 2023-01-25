WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix Clementi, 82, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center with his sons at his side. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Felix was born February 8, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Thomas and Viola (Felice) Clementi.

Felix married the love of his life, Patricia, May 15, 1965 and they spent 57 wonderful years together.

He retired after 30 years at General Motors. Post retirement, he established a lawn care business that he owned and operated for 18 years.

Through the years he enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball, after coaching, Felix spent many weekends watching his grandchildren participate in all sports. He loved spending time with his family and playing golf.

Felix will be missed by his wife, Patricia, of Warren; two sons, Thomas (Kimberly) Clementi and Christopher (Cynthia) Clementi; his grandchildren, Thomas, Phillip, Judith (Joseph Powell), Alexander (Emma), Jullianna, Nicolas, Gabriella (Andrew) and Dominic; a great-granddaughter, Carina and his sister, Victoria (William) Surin.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Frances (Bud) Forkin and Marie (James) Deleo.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Felix on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by Mass, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, with Fr. Cristopher Cicero officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may made in Felix’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, donors@stjude.org.

