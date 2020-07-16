Fedra V. Anastasiadis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fedra V. Anastasiadis, 56, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born November 28, 1963, in Rhodes, Greece, the daughter of William “Bill” and Theano Anastasiadis.

Fedra was a 1982 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and graduated from the Dana School of Music where she had two standing room only Master Class Concerts.

She was an active member of the local theater community and played the lead role of Eva Peron at the Youngstown Playhouse production of “Evita”. Fedra moved to New York to pursue her Opera career before returning back to Warren to care for her Father. Upon her return, she was the secretary at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church for ten years and then Job and Family Services for five years. She was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, the Church Choir and the Daughters of Penelope.

She enjoyed singing opera, cooking, baking and spending time with family.

Fedra is survived by her brother Stergios “Stephen” Anastasiadis of Warren, nieces and nephews William A. Anastasiadis, Elizbeth L. Anastasiadis, Christopher S. Anastasiadis and Michael F. Anastasiadis and a special friend, Danielle Swann.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

A service will follow Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fedra’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

Those attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

