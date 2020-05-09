Fay Graham, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fay Graham, 93, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Humility House in Austintown.

She was born April 17, 1927 in Athens, Greece, the daughter of George and Nora Boyzais.

She came directly to Warren in 1946 from Greece.

She retired as the owner of Fay’s Beauty Salon in Howland after 25 years.

Fay was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Warren.

She is survived by her children, Attorney Kae (James) Soffos of Warren and Nora (John) Millik of Cortland; three grandchildren, Stephan (Nikki) Millik, Faith (William) Kandray and Andrew (Angela) Graham, Jr. and two great-grandchildren, Stasso and Sophia Millik.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew Graham, who passed away September 16, 1918; a son, Nicholas Andrew Graham and a sister, Katherine Pondillo.

A private service will be held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Warren, with Fr. Kenneth Bachofsky officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

