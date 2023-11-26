WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fay G. Rowe, 85, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023, with his family by his side, after a two year battle with cancer.

He was born December 28, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of George and Beulah Stryker Rowe.

Fay graduated from Cortland High School in 1956.

After High School he served in the United States Air Force in Germany.

Fay worked as a Millwright at Republic Steel and Warren Consolidated Industries for 46 years. He retired in 2002 and enjoyed working on old cars and going to car shows.

He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and especially enjoyed being at their activities and graduations.

Fay was a member of St. Robert Catholic Church in Cortland.

On September 24, 1960, Fay married his beautiful bride, Marcia Fennick Rowe. Marcia preceded Fay in death last October.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly (Ken) Teeters of Zionsville, Indiana, Tracy (Tom) Walker of Nazareth, Pennsylvania and by four loving grandchildren, Carlos Teeters and Nicholas, Andrew and Matthew Walker.

Fay was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Martha Steinkraus and brothers, Jerry Rowe and Dick Rowe.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Fay from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Tuesday November 28, 2023, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, followed by Prayers of Christian burial at 12:00 Noon at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

Thank you to Jodi’s Angels for their care, love and support of Fay.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Multi Generational Center, 443 Trumbull Avenue, Girard, OH 44420. Fay attended his friend John Reddinger’s car show that donated to this center. Fay also attended the Vienna Dairy Queen car show religiously, hosted by Nick Suruio, 921 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473-9794 and the Octane Nights car show at 1340 East Main Street, Ravenna, OH 44266. These charitable hosts do wonderful things for people. Material contributions may also be made to St. Joseph Infusion Center, 667 Eastland Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.