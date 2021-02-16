Evelyn Condoleon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fort Myers, Florida – Evelyn Condoleon, 92, formerly of Warren, passed away Sunday morning, February 14, 2021 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida.

Evelyn was born on October 19, 1928 in Warren. The daughter of Thomas and Stamatia (Katos) Papdakis.

She was a Graduate of Warren G. Harding in Warren, Ohio, where she married John G. Condoleon in 1952.

Evelyn loved to bake and cook for her family and friends and her doors were always open to anyone in need. Evelyn was a forever-fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. She always remembered everyone’s birthday and jumped at an opportunity to shout a birthday ballad in true Evelyn-style. She was an avid artist in coloring.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Irene Condoleon of Bayside, New York, Matia (Richard) Hawks of Fort Myers, Florida, George J. (Anna) Condoleon of Trinity, Florida, granddaughter, Anna Georgakis, grandson Jack (Natasha) Georgakis, step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and her sister, Anne Niarhos of Sagamore Hill, Ohio.

There will be a funeral service for Evelyn at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren on Friday, February 19, 2021 with Rev. Constantine Valantasis officiating at 11:00 a.m.

For those unable to attend services for Evelyn, there will be a livestream available on the St. Demetrios Church facebook page.

Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Evelyn’s name to St. Demetrios Church 429 High Street NE. Warren, Ohio 44481.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Condoleon, please visit our floral store.