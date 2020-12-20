Evelyn Boyd, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Boyd, 84, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 29, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Lucy DeMarco, Sr.

She retired from Packard Electric as a press operator after 28 years.

Evelyn was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She is survived by her husband, David Boyd of 64 years; a sister, Roseanne (James) Petyak of Brandon, Massachusetts; a brother, David DeMarco of Canfield; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann DeMarco of Cortland and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Mary DeMarco; three brothers, John, Jr., Albert “Blackie” and Frank DeMarco and a sister, Catherine “Kay” Ricci.

A mass for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Evelyn’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

