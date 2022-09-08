RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eva Blanche Flaviani, 89, of Warren passed away Thursday morning, September 1, 2022, at Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna.

Eva was born on April 2, 1933, in Randolph, Ohio, a daughter of George P. and Zita V. (Magargee) (Rothermel) Jazorak.

After graduating from Windham High School, she enlisted in the United States Navy in 1953. She returned home after being honorably discharged in 1957.

She married Nicholas M. Flaviani in 1968 and the two shared 24 years of marriage together until Nick’s passing in 1992.

Eva was a dedicated educator. She earned a Master’s Degree in Business from Youngstown State University and went on to teach at Bristol and Lakeview High Schools, as well as the Trumbull Business College until its closing in 2017. She loved teaching and always jumped at the opportunity to further her own education, even after retirement.

Eva was a long-term parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Warren and active in Trumbull County Retired Teachers.

Eva was the core of her family and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Eva will always be remembered by her brothers, George (Joan) Rothermel of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Stanley (Arvilla) Rothermel of Morristown, Arizona and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Besides her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Flaviani; sisters, Catherine Lachowski, Rosemary Nelson and Theresa Fenster and brothers, Francis, Bernard, James, Urban (Pat) and Thomas Rothermel.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Eva on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Warren, 3020 Reeves Road NE. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

